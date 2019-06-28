Physician assistant who worked with migrant kids arrested on child porn charges

Authorities say a former Kansas police officer currently employed as a physician assistant who worked with unaccompanied minors has been charged with child pornography.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Stephen Allen Pichler, 56, of Harlingen, was arrested on charges of possession and promotion of child pornography.

The Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force and the Cameron County District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at Pichler's Harlingen home and discovered large quantities of child pornography.

Saenz said Pichler, who worked primarily with children, is a serious threat to kids in the community.

The man had a contract to work with unaccompanied minors who were detained after crossing into the United States.

