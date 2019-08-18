Phenomenal Latina: Fine Art Director talks about her journey

Interim Director at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, Deyanira Ramirez, remembers how she started working at the museum almost 13 years ago as a bookkeeper. Now, as interim director, she hopes to inspire many more Latinas to achieve their goals and become leaders in the community.

A Matamoros native, Ramirez studied accounting in her hometown without imagining that one day she’d be a museum director.

“ There was an opportunity for me at the museum as a bookkeeper. So, I applied and got interview by the board members and museum director and I got the good news that I got the job,” she said. “I started helping with bookkeeping, and any other area that I could help in, in February 2007. I’ve been climbing the ladder, I’ve been learning a lot about art and now I think of art as a way of living.”

Ramirez said she feels very blessed to be able to see how much Brownsville has grown in the past few years. She said she knows the city will continue to grow and provide many opportunities for Latinas and local artists.

“ This is a nice community that respects you, that wants to get to know you and even though I am not a well-known person in the city, so many doors have opened to me and I’ve knocked on many others to help the museum,” she said. “I consider myself a humble person and I want to open the door for many people just like the door opened for me years ago. I feel very satisfied both personally and professionally because the museum has been an important platform for me and for many others.”

A recent survey by the Association of Art Museum Directors states that only three percent of museum staff throughout the United States are Latinos. The same survey reports that while women made up a significant portion of art museum staff, there is a higher proportion of male curators and museum leaders.

Ramirez said being a woman is not a limitation because there is a lot of support for women artists in Brownsville. She said women have worked really hard to achieve leadership positions and they should all support each other.

“ Being a woman is not a limit, it’s a blessing and it’s an opportunity to prove ourselves that we can do things and we have the capacities needed and that we also deserve a leadership position,” she said. “It is important to support women artists for the same thing, because they have learned, they have worked hard for it, and the proof is that the six art instructors we have here at the museum are women.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com