Pharr man charged with arson after domestic altercation

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 6:45 pm

Pharr man charged with arson after domestic altercation Staff Report Brownsville Herald

PHARR — Police here arrested a man on allegations of arson, according to a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 22, an intoxicated Felix Garcia, 25, was staying at an undisclosed address in Pharr with his girlfriend when he had a physical and verbal argument with his girlfriend and her sister, the complaint stated.

Although it was reported to the Pharr Police Department, an arrest was not made at that time.

On the morning of Dec. 23, Garcia and the women got into another altercation and Garcia’s brother got involved to protect the women, the complaint stated.

Angered, Garcia threw furniture outside of the house and entered one of the women’s cars, burning photos and unknown papers inside, the complaint further alleged. Garcia then poured an unknown liquid into the car’s fuel tank and attempted to ignite the car with a lighter.

The Pharr Fire Department arrived first and performed a scene assessment that found burnt substances inside the vehicle and the gas tank open.

Garcia was arrested and charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

He was then released on Dec. 28 on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.

