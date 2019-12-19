Pharr City Manager Alex Meade departs city post

PHARR — Pharr City Manager Alex Meade is leaving the city after one year to join Texas Regional Bank and lead a new division the bank is launching, he said.

Meade’s last day will be Jan. 3. Pharr Deputy City Manager Ed Wylie will take over as the interim as the city conducts a search to replace Meade.

For Pharr, this will mark a third city manager in as many years, following the departure of Juan Guerra for the same job in Edinburg and now Meade, who said he will be senior vice president for economic development and public finance at Texas Regional Bank.

Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez wished Meade well following Wednesday’s city commission meeting.

“It is time for our illustrious city manager to move on,” said Hernandez, who was joined by city commissioners in praising Meade.

“This last year was the easiest of all the years I’ve been here on the commission,” City Commissioner Bobby Carrillo said.

Meade was surprised at the commission’s reaction.

“I was actually expecting a roast,” Meade said, laughing.

“We roast friends,” Hernandez said. “But you’re family, sir. We can’t roast you”

mferman@themonitor.com