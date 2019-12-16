Petitioners seek to remove Castro from school board

A group of Brownsville residents petitioning to have Erasmo Castro removed from the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees filed a new motion asking for Castro’s temporary removal from his position on the board.

Petitioners Zachary A. Blevins, Josue Covarrubias, Jesus Guevara, and Rocio Patino filed the motion in the 197th state District Court on Monday in Brownsville.

The group argued that no hearing has been set to adjudicate a motion asking the court to order Castro’s removal and replace him with a temporary appointee, filed on Dec. 6.

The document stated that the petitioners seek to remove Castro from his elected position on the grounds of “intoxication on or off duty caused by drinking an alcoholic beverage” in accordance with local government code in the state of Texas.

The motion asked the court to grant an immediate hearing on the matter.

Castro currently faces a DWI charge in relation to an accident that occurred on Sept. 3, at East Morrison Road and Stagecoach Trail. He was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor.

