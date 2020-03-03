Perez-Reyes wins Democratic Primary District Clerk race

Laura Perez-Reyes, the longtime Cameron County District Clerk’s office employee who sought election to the post when her boss ran for sheriff, appeared to be on her way to win the nomination to represent the Democratic Party in the November general election on Tuesday.

With 101 of 103 precincts reporting, Perez-Reyes received 19,358 votes compared to 9,721 for Diego Alonzo Hernandez, also a District Clerk’s employee, according to complete but unofficial returns.

She will face Mirla Veronica Deaton, the Republican candidate for the post, in November.

Former District Clerk Eric Garza announced his candidacy for sheriff early in the election season, and Perez-Reyes had campaigned hard for the position, with campaign signs seemingly on every corner, and a big social media presence.

“It’s been a wonderful experience campaigning for this position,” Perez-Reyes said by phone from her election night party at Mariscos Lauro Villar on Elizabeth Street in Brownsville. “Everywhere I went people embraced me. I’m humbled by the outcome. We worked really hard and did everything you have to do from mail-outs to the block walking and physical work you have to do.”

“We expected to win but I’m humbled by the numbers,” she said, also adding that she was “very impressed to see women coming out for women.”

Perez-Reyes said if elected she plans to improve jury service and the filing system in the district clerk’s office to mimic larger counties that are more efficient.

“We want to continue to be transparent and have an open-door policy,” she said, adding that she enjoyed meeting people during the campaign and feels fortunate to have forged so many relationships.

Perez-Reyes represents Position 5 on the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees. She is permitted to continue serving on the BISD board and said she plans to do so if elected district clerk.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com