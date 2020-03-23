Patient experience for new moms key to Valley Baptist-Brownsville upgrades

While giving birth to a healthy baby is usually the top priority for moms-to-be, both ambiance and comfort often play large roles in a positive and memorable hospital stay with their newborn.

To help new mothers make the most of their experience, Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville has recently made a number of upgrades to rooms in its post-partum unit. Upgrades from new paneling, soft LED lighting, quartz countertops and new fixtures have been selected to create a more modern and appealing look to help new mothers feel right at home during their stay, said Miriam Longoria, director of women’s services, labor & delivery and the mother-baby unit at Valley Baptist-Brownsville.

“The room renovations bring a breath of fresh air with a more modern and sleek look,” she said. “We truly understand that no one really ever wants to be in the hospital, so we are excited to have a more aesthetically pleasing environment for our patients during their stay.”

Longoria said that while the new look and feel of the rooms are positive changes for patient experience, new mothers can count on the same high-quality, comprehensive care that has been offered at Valley Baptist-Brownsville for generations.

“Valley Baptist has been serving our community since the 1920s,” she said. “We’ve gone through many looks throughout the years, but one thing has remained the same — our commitment to quality patient care and providing the very best experience to our patients.”

In addition to room renovations, Valley Baptist Health System continues to offer a number of free education classes for expecting mothers. Marimer Morales, registered nurse for lactation services at Valley Baptist-Brownsville, said classes for Lamaze, childbirth education, and breastfeeding all play an important role in providing comprehensive healthcare for mothers in the community.

“Learning about how to cope with labor, delivery, and breastfeeding is very important because it gives a new mom an insight of what to expect when they come to the hospital,” she said. “For example, there are so many myths out there about breastfeeding, and our goal is to make this a very positive and successful experience for mom, baby, and family.”

Morales said that when it comes to education, the goal is to involve family members so that mothers can use them as a valuable support system as they adjust to life with a newborn.

“Involving family members is a crucial part of this journey because our culture is extremely united and a new mother needs that support,” she said. “If everyone is involved and has an educated standpoint she is more likely to succeed and/or ask for help when needed.”

Childbirth education and breastfeeding classes are available at both Valley Baptist-Brownsville and Valley Baptist-Harlingen. For more information, visit www.valleybaptist.net or call (844) 741-7285.