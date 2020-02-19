Pastor accused of sex assault, practicing medicine without a license

EDINBURG — An Alton pastor accused of practicing medicine without a license and sexually assaulting two women had jury selection in his case Tuesday rescheduled until early May.

Melquisedec Chan, 54, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of practicing medicine without a license.

His case was scheduled for jury selection Tuesday morning, but the case didn’t go.

Edinburg police arrested Chan last year after a woman reported that he allegedly sedated and sexually assaulted her while he was following up with her after surgery.

McAllen police also charged him with sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license after another woman came forward with allegations against the man after his April 11 arrest.

According to the McAllen woman, Chan provided “intravenous medication to (her) to help ease the pain of her illness,” following a 202 head tumor diagnosis, a criminal complaint stated.

She also alleged Chan assault her when she was sedated and told police that he “ceased all contact with her” after she confronted him in February 2015, according to the complaint.

Chan’s attorney, Carlos A. Garcia, previously told the newspaper his client is innocent and has been an outstanding member of the community for 22 years.

“I ask people to reserve judgment until Mr. Chan has his day in court,” Garcia said previously.

