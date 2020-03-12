Party on: SPI Spring Break to continue - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Party on: SPI Spring Break to continue

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:30 pm

Party on: SPI Spring Break to continue BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

The city of South Padre Island has decided that Spring Break should go on, even amid a wave of cancellations of major events elsewhere around Texas and the nation due to fears about the spread of the new coronavirus.

SPI issued a statement March 10 claiming that city officials had diligently reviewed and evaluated all information regarding risks associated with coronavirus, or COVID-19, and concluded that the event could proceed with minimal risk. Unlike massive public gatherings such as SXSW in Austin that attract large numbers of international visitors, SPI’s Spring Break attracts mainly residents of Texas and other states, according to the city.

“Information available indicates that the majority of the coronavirus cases are from people that entered in the U.S. internationally ... and have been appropriately quarantined,” read the statement.

Health officials have reported no cases of coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley, though Texas had 34 reported cases as of Thursday afternoon, and the first possible case of community spread reported, in Houston. More than 1,500 people in 45 states had tested positive for coronavirus with at least 39 U.S. patients had died.

Meanwhile, SXSW and other big events such as the Houston Livestock Show and the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade were cancelled. The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes was still on as of press time Thursday, though Hidalgo County Public Affairs Director Carlos Sanchez released a statement saying that county and livestock show officials “will work together to continue to monitor the situation.”

SPI’s statement was worded similarly: “The city of South Padre Island will continue to monitor and evaluate all available information, and as usual, will place the health and safety of our citizens and visitors above all.”

While the city doesn’t officially host Spring Break, it does help with planning, safety, security and traffic associated with the various privately promoted events involved, according to the statement. Spring Break started this week on the Island, though the biggest crowds typically arrive during Texas Week, which begins next week.

Nikki Soto, SPI public information officer, confirmed Thursday that the city had not changed its mind about letting Spring Break go on.

At least one resident of the Island wasn’t happy with the decision. Daniel Mire, 74, a full-time SPI resident and self-described senior citizen, said Thursday that the city is more concerned about businesses being able to sell beer to spring breakers than with the health of its older residents.

“It’s shame on them,” he said.

Posted in on Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]