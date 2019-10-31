Part of Valley street named for slain state trooper - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Part of Valley street named for slain state trooper

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:21 pm

Part of Valley street named for slain state trooper

EDINBURG (AP) — Law enforcement from across South Texas gathered as a portion of a street in Edinburg was named for Moises Sanchez, a state trooper who died after being shot while investigating a vehicle collision.

Sanchez's wife and children were among those attending the unveiling of Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard on Wednesday.

Sanchez's son, Zachary Sanchez, said the family was comforted by the way his father's death has brought people together.

Moises Sanchez, who was 49, died in August after being shot in April in Edinburg. The man accused in his death has been charged with capital murder.

At the ceremony, state Rep. Terry Canales presented Sanchez's family with the flag that was flown over the Texas Capitol in his honor. Canales told Sanchez's family: "He will never be forgotten."

Posted in on Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:21 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]