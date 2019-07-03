Parade, music and fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July

It wouldn’t be a holiday without a parade.

You can enjoy the holiday by taking your family and friends to the Brownsville Herald’s 19th annual Salute to Freedom Fourth of July parade Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

The patriotic parade will make its way through downtown Brownsville, along the same route as the city’s annual Charro Days parades which travel along Elizabeth Street, and will feature several organizations that will show their patriotic spirit by wearing red and blue outfits, waving U.S. flags and singing along to different songs.

“We really like to provide an event for the whole community where the family can come out and spend their morning with the parade and commemorate our country’s independence,” Abe Gonzalez, parade organizer and circulation director for The Brownsville Herald, said. “We want to remind the community that we are celebrating the Fourth of July.”

The Herald will have a Fourth of July float and some of the participants include the Brownsville Fire Department, the Cameron County District Attorney, Girls Scouts, Gladys Porter Zoo, Charro Days Inc., City Cruisers Cycling Group and Brownsville Classics Cars.

The festivities will continue Thursday afternoon with the annual Salute to Freedom Celebration hosted by the City of Brownsville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park.

“More than 5,000 spectators from all over the lower Rio Grande Valley are expected to attend our 20th Annual Fourth of July Salute to Freedom event this year,” a Facebook statement for the event says.

The event will feature live music, food vendors, sponsor booths and family friendly games. Fireworks will also be part of the celebration that night starting at 9:15 p.m.

“The event will feature honors for those who served to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day,” the statement reads. “Veterans attending the celebration will be welcome to free food and refreshments.”

Admission is free and gates open at 4 p.m.

