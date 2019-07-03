Parade, music and fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Parade, music and fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:00 am

Parade, music and fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

It wouldn’t be a holiday without a parade.

You can enjoy the holiday by taking your family and friends to the Brownsville Herald’s 19th annual Salute to Freedom Fourth of July parade Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

The patriotic parade will make its way through downtown Brownsville, along the same route as the city’s annual Charro Days parades which travel along Elizabeth Street, and will feature several organizations that will show their patriotic spirit by wearing red and blue outfits, waving U.S. flags and singing along to different songs.

“We really like to provide an event for the whole community where the family can come out and spend their morning with the parade and commemorate our country’s independence,” Abe Gonzalez, parade organizer and circulation director for The Brownsville Herald, said. “We want to remind the community that we are celebrating the Fourth of July.”

The Herald will have a Fourth of July float and some of the participants include the Brownsville Fire Department, the Cameron County District Attorney, Girls Scouts, Gladys Porter Zoo, Charro Days Inc., City Cruisers Cycling Group and Brownsville Classics Cars.

The festivities will continue Thursday afternoon with the annual Salute to Freedom Celebration hosted by the City of Brownsville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park.

“More than 5,000 spectators from all over the lower Rio Grande Valley are expected to attend our 20th Annual Fourth of July Salute to Freedom event this year,” a Facebook statement for the event says.

The event will feature live music, food vendors, sponsor booths and family friendly games. Fireworks will also be part of the celebration that night starting at 9:15 p.m.

“The event will feature honors for those who served to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day,” the statement reads. “Veterans attending the celebration will be welcome to free food and refreshments.”

Admission is free and gates open at 4 p.m.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:00 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]