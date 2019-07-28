Pace Vikings Marching Band gets ready for new season

“Everything you do must be done with excellence,” Raul Ramirez, one of the band directors at the Pace Vikings Marching Band, said Thursday morning to the more than 150 members of the Vikings at their daily practice.

The band started practicing on July 15 for the upcoming football season and the marching band contests they will attend during the school year.

The football season will kick off Aug. 29 and the band will perform in almost every game. Marching band contests include the 77 th annual regional Pigskin Jubilee that will take place in Mercedes on Oct. 19.

“People don’t know that we start in the middle of July. Sometimes people forget that we are not iPods, we just don’t press play and all of a sudden we have music; it takes hours,” Ramirez said in an interview during one of the daily practices. “They have to know so much and for a student to sacrifice half their summer to be out here 12 hours, that’s an awesome kid for me.”

Ramirez said students who are part of the band are learning the necessary skills to become productive citizens once they graduate. Band teaches them to be disciplined, to manage their time between work, school, homework and band practice and to always do their best in everything they do, he said.

“What happens in the first weeks of summer band is that we create a bond, trust, family … we try to instill a goal and that is excellence,” Ramirez said. “I’ve trained my kids that we have to go one week at a time, one contest at a time and if we are successful every of those miniature goals, then we’re going to make it. These kids work very hard and I’m very proud of them.”

The band tradition in Brownsville has been around for many generations and Ramirez remembers Brownsville always being the pillar since the 80’s. During the interview, he gave special thanks to Principal Rose Longoria and the Brownsville Independent School District for always supporting the band both economically and emotionally.

“Brownsville has had a tradition of band for generations and it’s an honor for me to be a band director here at Pace,” he said. “Once they graduate, we want to make sure that we left them the necessary tools to be productive citizens.”

Christian Ramirez, a senior who has been in the band since freshman year, said he band has taught him to be disciplined, to manage his time and the skills needed to become a successful person. He said being in band is a decision no one will ever regret because it is an amazing extracurricular activity.

“The band has taught me that if I want to be a really successful person, I got to strive really hard to achieve,” he said. “This is a really amazing extracurricular activity because it really teaches you the fundamentals of becoming a successful person and I learned to be disciplined. “

Just like Ramirez, there are thousands of students who have been in the Vikings band throughout the years and are now successful leaders and residents. Band Director Ramirez said he hopes to continue to see students succeeding and the number of band members increasing in the upcoming years.

“We want to make sure that we are superior at everything we do.”