Oversight and Audit Committee returns

The city’s Oversight and Audit Committee has seen a new light.

During a special meeting of the Brownsville City Commission Tuesday at City Hall, Brownsville mayor and city commissioners unanimously voted to bring the Oversight and Audit Committee back.

During the local elections earlier this year, one of City Commissioner John Cowen’s campaign proposals was to have the Oversight and Audit Committee reinstated.

“ We need to have this committee to help bring more transparency and accountability to our city government. We need to be able to have an efficient way to try and address any concerns that any employees or citizens have with our city government as well,” Cowen said Wednesday.

The committee was abolished in December 2018 in a 4 to 3 vote by the City Commission. Former City Commissioner Cesar De Leon, Jessica Tetreau, Ricardo Longoria and Joel Munguia voted to abolish it while former Mayor Tony Martinez, Ben Neece and Rose Gowen voted against abolishing it.

The Audit Committee was created not long after Neece took office in May 2017 based on concerns from the police department, firefighters union, District Attorney’s office and others about alleged misdeeds on the part of then Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo.

The committee was approved by the city commission, the sole dissenting vote coming from Longoria. Martinez instituted the committee, appointing Munguia and Tetreau as members and Neece as chairman.

The Committee Report was issued October 2017 relating to an investigation concerning the Brownsville Fire Department’s use of a third party private ambulance service operating within the City of Brownsville. The report noted that the ambulance company was operating without a City Ordinance mandated permit.

According to the report, former City Manager Charlie Cabler “knew or should have known that Intercity (ambulance company) was operating without a permit.”

The report also states that “The City should implement and adopt an internal audit charter which establishes oversight and scope activities of the internal audit department and that the Commission, through its audit committee designees, direct and control the scope of an annual internal audit program based on assessment of risk areas identified.”

In a statement before the vote to abolish the committee was taken in December 2018, Commissioner Neece said he believed “the abolition of the Audit and Oversight Committee, is, in my opinion, an attempt to set back the progress we have made over the last year and a half to combat the Culture of Corruption that gripped the city.”

