Out of the landfill: Healthy Communities to host recycling for electronics

The Healthy Communities of Brownsville will host its annual Home Electronics Recycling event at the Brownsville Farmers Market Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event has been going on for approximately 16 years and hopes to increase the culture of recycling in Brownsville.

“Healthy Communities has been hosting this electronics-waste recycling event and we have help from BECHS (Brownsville Early College High School) they have a Spanish club that has been always involved and always volunteered and helped me,” Rose Timmer, executive director of Healthy Communities, said.

Timmer said the event is in partnership with RVA electronics. The electronics company takes the electronic item apart and takes the metals.

“We take all kinds of electronics, computers, cell phones, things that are household appliances that you no longer use and don’t want to throw to the trash, to the landfill” Timmer said.

Items that can be taken to the event include microwaves, irons, computers, cellphones, dvd’s, among many others. The only items the event will not take are analog TV’s.

“The only thing that’s a big problem, and people bring a lot of it and we don’t take, is the analog TV, the big old TV’s people had and they’ve been replaced with the plasma,” Timmer said. “Those have some chemicals and stuff in them that you have to have a license to know how to dispose them.”

Timmer said more and more people are learning about the importance of recycling, especially with plastic bottles, and it’s a trend that should continue.

“Lots of people do know about plastic bottles, they know we should recycle those, you don’t automatically do that because our city doesn’t have a recycling service but what do you do with the machines, radios and microwaves? We put it in the garage because we don’t want to throw it in the landfill,” Timmer said. “It is very important to keep those items out of the landfill. They take a lot space and they don’t break down.”

