Ortiz sworn in as interim district clerk - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Ortiz sworn in as interim district clerk

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:00 pm

Ortiz sworn in as interim district clerk By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Elvira S. Ortiz, a 38-year former employee of the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office and chief deputy for 32 years, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as interim district clerk, capping a career with the county that began while she was still in high school.

The Cameron County Board of District Judges met a week ago and selected Ortiz to take over for former district clerk Eric Garza, who resigned the position to run for Cameron County sheriff.

“It is a very important and vital position here with the county. Elvira, as you may know, has the experience to be in this position. That’s why we asked her to fill in,” Chief District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. of the 107th state District Court said just before administering the oath of office to Ortiz.

She will hold office until the voters have chosen a new district clerk in the November 2020 election.

After being sworn in Ortiz administered the oath of office to the chief deputy district clerk and 43 deputy district clerks.

According to her resumé Ortiz first worked for the county as an assistant county treasurer starting in 1972. She graduated in the top 5% of her class in the Brownsville High School class of 1973. She began work for the district clerk’s office in 1975 and was appointed chief deputy district clerk in 1982.

She is the wife of former County Elections Administrator Roger Ortiz, a lifelong Cameron County resident and a member of numerous civic boards and organizations.

She retired in 2014 but was called back after Garza declared for county sheriff in a bid to unseat longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio.

A number of former county officials turned out to see Ortiz sworn into office, including former county clerk Joe Rivera and retired former 103rd state District Judge Menton Murray Jr.

“You all made a helluva good decision,” Murray said to Euresti near the end of the ceremony. “Somebody finally did something right.”

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]