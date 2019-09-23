Opening ceremony to be held for new Island Amphitheater - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Opening ceremony to be held for new Island Amphitheater

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 9:30 pm

Opening ceremony to be held for new Island Amphitheater Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County will hold a soft opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Amphitheater located at Isla Blanca Park.

The ceremony will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at 53550 Dolphin Cove on South Padre Island.

The event will feature live music and both food and beverage vendors. It is open to the public.

The amphitheater is located in the Dolphin Cove area overseeing the Brazos Ship Channel. It has a seating capacity of 4,285 spectators. County officials said the facility will used to hold events such as concerts, performing arts, school events, festivals and other outdoor events. It will also be available for weddings and vow renewals and also serve as a location to view SpaceX launches.

County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said “I’m excited that the Amphitheater is completed. This remarkable amenity will allow for visitors to enjoy a variety of outdoor events such as concerts, musicals, theater arts and festival with a memorable seaside experience.”

The funding for the facility was made possible through the County Hotel-Motel venue tax which voters approved in 2016. The estimated cost of the project is $2.1 million.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides said “The development of the Amphitheater will bring economic opportunities to South Padre Island. The view of the SpaceX launches will be spectacular from the Amphitheater. I’m looking forward to seeing the public enjoy this facility.

The first concert at the amphitheater is scheduled for Oct. 12 and will feature Sublime with Rome.

