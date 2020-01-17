Open for business: Chamber hosts economic development update - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Open for business: Chamber hosts economic development update

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 8:00 pm

Open for business: Chamber hosts economic development update By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held an Economic Development Update Friday morning at the Brownsville Event Center where several projects for the city were mentioned.

At the event, Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez, Retail and Development Manager Constanza Miner, Mayor Trey Mendez, Executive Director for BCIC Josh Mejia and Executive Director for GBIC Mario Lozoya talked about the “exciting” things coming to Brownsville, such as new restaurants, stores, renovation of downtown buildings and even the first edition of Crossroads, an interactive festival that will provide opportunities for learning, networking and innovation through a collaboration of paths in film, music, food, politics, art and innovation.

Miner announced during her presentation the opening of a Black Bear Diner, which will be the first RGV location south of Houston, and two other stores that will open inside the Sunrise Mall occupying what was before Agaci and Charming Charlie.

“Even though Brownsville has the ability to capture sales from surrounding areas, we are not able to capitalize on those as much as our neighboring cities,” she said. “Why is this important? Because when we have choice, when we buy, we have a choice in all of those things and we need to be mindful that these choices actually have repercussions. If we believe in Brownsville, if we shop local, if we think Brownsville; we want to increase our chances by keeping our money within.”

Mejia, of the Brownsville Community Incentives Corporation, talked about several initiatives including the Startup Texas that will launch in February and a recent award of $900,000 for the E-Bridge Project that will develop a 36,000-square-foot building downtown.

“We all collectively decided that the best approach was to consolidate all the fundamental resources needed to be able to have businesses scale up and reach new markets. We went ahead and developed what we call now the E-Bridge project,” he said.

Lozoya, of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, announced Brownsville has been selected for a SelectUSA spinoff event. SelectUSA is a U.S. government program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce and its mission is to facilitate job-creating business investment into the United States and raise awareness of the critical role that the economic development plays in the U.S. economy.

“The fact that we’ve been selected as a spinoff … it’s really brought a lot of attention to the border region and we did the search and there’s going to be 15 spinoffs in 2020. Brownsville will be one of them, and we are the only one in the border region,” he said. “It is a huge opportunity.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, January 17, 2020 8:00 pm.

