Open and shut: Some, not all, restaurants reopen dining

Of several locally owned eateries surveyed by The Brownsville Herald Thursday, only two had plans to reopen their dining areas Friday now that Gov. Greg Abbott has given the green light to restaurants and other retail stores to reopen at 25 percent occupancy.

Among those choosing not to open today is Sasi’s Thai Restaurant. Lee Laidig, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Sasi, said curbside takeout has allowed the restaurant to at least break even during the coronavirus lock-down, and while he’s excited about reopening the dining room eventually, he thinks now is a touch too soon.

“ We’re going to go for another week or two,” he said. “I’m in agreement, and Sasi is too, with the county judge’s assessment that we’re really not ready to open the county. So we’re going to wait a week or two. I’ve talked to a lot of our clients who are in the medical field and they agree that we should wait a while. The last thing we want to do is have any of our patrons get sick because we’ve opened up.”

The governor has set a target date of May 18 for allowing restaurants to expand to 50 percent occupancy as long as COVID-19 cases don’t spike in the next couple of weeks.

“ That’s pretty much where we were when the city mandated that we went down to 50 percent of capacity,” Laidig said. “We put markers on the tables. And we’re OK with that. … We’re looking forward to getting back to where we can have our customers come in. Our customers here aren’t just customers. … Our customers are family to us. I know most of them by their first name. I know where they work. I know their kids.”

He said he’s gotten by without assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration that other businesses have sought to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“ We’re doing it without,” Laidig said. “I didn’t want to go through all the paperwork, and I’ve been told since that it wasn’t that bad. But I don’t like having loans.”

El Ultimo Taco is also waiting longer to reopen its dining area, largely due to logistics, said marketing director Oscar Palomo. The restaurant has had so much success with delivery and curbside takeout since closing its dining room that reopening to 25 percent capacity now would be a mess, he said.

“ Right now the curbside and the delivery has really worked for us,” Palomo said. “The parking lot gets really packed. People that want to dine in, what’s going to happen, we’re going to have a big line. I think it’s just going to get out of control, where people are going to want to dine in.”

Plus, Ultimo Taco isn’t a big place, and 25 percent occupancy would mean only about 25 customers allowed in at a time, he said.

“ I think we’d rather just keep it closed and continue offering the curbside and delivery until at least 50 percent,” Palomo said. “At 50 percent we would consider opening.”

The business even used the pandemic as an opportunity to expand its menu. They now serve tacos gringos and tacos piratas in addition to the usual fare.

“ We have been thinking about this for a long time, but we thought it was the perfect timing so people could have something different,” Palomo said.

Thanks to the unexpectedly robust takeout and delivery business, the company has not had to seek help through SBA, he said.

“ Our phone never stops ringing,” Palomo said. “That’s a good thing — good and bad. People complain that we never pick up, but it’s just that our phones never stop ringing.

Bobby Saenz, owner of Wing Barn, with seven locations in the Rio Grande Valley, said he’s also holding off on reopening on-premises dining even though takeout, which was about 30 percent of his business before the official order to close dining areas, isn’t making up for all the lost business.

“ We’re definitely down from our normal business, but it’s enough to sustain and take care of our employees, the 180 people that we employ,” he said. “We haven’t had to cut any positions or any jobs. We’ve been able to sustain those jobs. We appreciate the support from the community to at least keep that happening for us.”

Saenz also thinks reopening to 25 percent occupancy would be a logistical snarl, what with customers coming in and employees constantly going in and out to service curbside. The company did obtain assistance through SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, which has been a big help in keeping employees on the payroll, he said.

Saenz said there’s a good chance he’ll reopen his dining areas in mid-May, though he wants customers and employees to be comfortable with the decision. Giving it more time will allow the company to “handle the situation correctly,” he said.

“ We’re going to wait and see what happens,” Saenz said. “The safety of our team and our customers is most important to us.”

Mi Torito, located in the Magnuson Hotel, is among Brownsville’s restaurants that were planning to opening their dining rooms Friday. Owner Sam Guerrero said there will be no salt and pepper shakers or sugar containers on the tables, all such items would be individually wrapped, and there will only be enough chairs for 25 percent occupancy.

“ We’re going to wipe down the tables and the menus every time,” he said. “We have sanitizer up front and at the bar area, where people can sit and eat as well. We seat about 150-something people. We’re only going to have about 40 chairs. And everybody will be spaced out. We’ll try and be as cautious as we can.”

The restaurant’s takeout business, plus assistance through SBA, have allowed employees to stay on the job, Guerrero said.

“ Of course it’s nothing remotely close to what the restaurant was doing beforehand,” he said. “But nevertheless it’s been enough to keep paying the employees and keep paying the food costs.”

Guerrero thanked the customers who have enabled Mi Torito to continue operation through the pandemic.

“ We’ve had a lot of support and we’ve had a lot of just people that have been with us for years and years,” he said. “I’m not kidding, we have people that are here every single day. Every single day they come and eat here. We just appreciate everybody’s help and everybody’s support and we welcome everybody back and we can’t wait to be at 100 percent again.”

Mark Perez, owner of Toddle Inn, said his employees’ eagerness to get back to work was largely behind his decision to reopen the restaurant’s dining room Friday, though every possible precaution will be taken to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

“ Everybody wanted to start working again,” he said. “Not everybody qualified for unemployment.”

Perez said his takeout business started slow, then he closed the restaurant completely for a few weeks, later reopening to an explosion of takeout orders — double and triple the takeout business he’d done initially.

“ And then we had good support from other local business buying large amounts,” he said. “I had Lopez supermarket buying 50 plates at a time, Valley Regional Hospital. I had other clinics and doctors offices order also large quantities. That really helped.”

Regular curbside business from families was a big help too, as was the PPP help he received through SBA, Perez said. He said he understands that not everyone is going to rush out to eat in restaurants right away, and that he respects that decision.

“ But the biz owners that want to open, we deserve the same respect for trying to open,” Perez said.

By reopening its dining room, Toddle Inn is putting back to work 14 heads-of-household responsible for a total of 15 children, he said.

“ There are a lot of mouths to feed here at the Toddle Inn as far as employees,” Perez said.

