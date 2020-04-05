Online Rules: BISD transitions to distance learning

BISD students and teachers are adjusting to distance learning -- the new normal forced by the COVID-19 outbreak, shelter-in-place orders and life without regular school.

One recent afternoon, 16 sophomores in an English II class taught by Elizabeth Muñoz at Porter Early College High School met via the Zoom video conferencing app. That morning the 10 teachers that comprise Porter’s English II instructional team gathered for their regular 10 a.m. meeting, but now via Zoom.

The Brownsville Independent School District closed schools effective March 23 and took all instruction online or through at-home handwritten workbooks. Superintendent René Gutiérrez made the closure indefinite after President Trump a week ago extended nationwide social distancing guidelines through April 30.

The BISD Curriculum and Instruction Department continues to distribute English, math, science and social studies instructional packets for download on the BISD website. The district is distributing Chromebooks, iPads and laptop computers to students at the district’s 57 schools. Handwritten packets are available for those without internet access.

The study material was for the originally envisioned for two weeks of extended Spring Break. With Texas now under a statewide shelter-in-place order and schools closed for at least the rest of the month, curriculum writers have been busy.

“The district is moving to the next level,” Porter Principal Mary Solis said during the teachers’ meeting. “We’re collaborating with each other, just in a different way.”

Team leader Robert Casas said teachers are adjusting their teaching styles to presenting material online and that the Remind messaging platform is proving even more useful now that everyone is at home.

“Every day we’ve had more students join in. With Remind we can set the parameters,” he said.

Solis said it’s important to get kids in the habit of keeping a schedule like the one posted on the BISD website with 30-minute segments of online learning in English language arts, math, science and social studies between 8:30 and 11 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and enrichment from 1-1:30 p.m.

Teachers are available to interact with students from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Muñoz’s class met during the enrichment segment from 1-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, going over class assignments and encouraging students to contact their friends and urge them to get involved.

“We’re going on three weeks we haven’t seen each other, so there’s a few things we need to talk about so we’re all on the same page,” Muñoz told the class.

She asked the class to watch a Power Point online about Google Classroom. “We need to respect each other just like in class,” she said.

At one point she shared a photo on her screen of a bulletin board with notes pinned to it: “Message me if you need your password,” “Class Zoom meetings zoom.com every Tuesday @ 11:45 a.m.” and “All classroom assignments will be accessed via Google Classroom google.classroom.com”

Afterward Solis said she worries about students who are excessively absent during normal times, and those with connectivity issues.

The later group in normal times shows up at school long before the first bell to access the WiFi network, some using phones that don’t have a carrier but that still can access the internet and work for Facebook and messaging.

Other students may live in parts of town with spotty internet access, she said, adding that one solution would be for businesses to expand their WiFi perimeter so students could connect there to do homework.

During the “Class Zoom” class, Muñoz urged students to help find classmates who weren’t there.

“Please reach out to them and share the codes,” she said.

