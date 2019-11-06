One Big Family: Community gathers for H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing

With mariachis, 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey and dozens of tables decorated with orange tablecloths H-E-B welcomed more than 11,000 Brownsville residents Wednesday at the Jacob Brown Auditorium for the 27th annual Feast of Sharing.

The event is the culmination of a year-round commitment H-E-B makes to fight hunger and it takes place in several communities across Texas. The main purpose of the event is to thank the community for supporting H-E-B all year long.

“We want to take today to thank the community; we are honoring them today with a hot meal. So many don’t have the ability to be with their family this month, or are not able to afford to have a hot thanksgiving meal so this is our way of thanking them and giving back to them because they support us all year long,” Yvonne Loflin, senior public affairs specialist for H-E-B, said. “So we want to say thank you and this is the way we want to give back to them.”

An average Feast of Sharing event serves 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes and 140 gallons of turkey gravy. Every year the event gets bigger and bigger. Cities where the event takes place include McAllen, Harlingen, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas and San Antonio.

“Every year we hope for a bigger event than the year before, we are prepared to serve 11,500 plates today and we hope that we get to serve every single one of them,” Loflin said. “We thank our volunteers because we know this is impossible without them, they are our arms and legs of today’s event. We believe that we are the heart but they are the blood that runs.”

During the opening ceremony, State Rep. Alex Dominguez, D-Brownsville, said he would like to thank H-E-B for hosting the event and that he is very happy to see the community sharing the table as a family.

“You know I am a representative of the State but today I am just like you,” Dominguez said in Spanish to the audience. “I am part of the community and I want to ask all of you to thank the people of H-E-B, the families, the ones who work there helping us, the schools that are participating today and all the generous people that are helping by bringing this food today.

“This season, I am very happy to see that there’s many people that loves their neighbors, their friends, their family; Eating together as a family, as a community.”

H-E-B was founded more than 100 years ago in a small, family-owned store in the Texas Hill Country. Today there are more than 340 stores and over 100,000 employees all over Texas and Mexico.

The same event will take place Friday in Harlingen and Sunday in McAllen.

