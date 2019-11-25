Once near death, rescued dog thriving

HARLINGEN — Michael Fitzgerald, 17, was strolling in his backyard, which is near a lake, when he found what he said looked like a trapped coyote between some trees.

“He was so scared and tired, he looked like he didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“He looked scared for his life, like he didn’t want to die,” Michael said.

Because of how muddy and messed up he looked, Michael believed it to be a coyote. But as soon as it got cleaned up the story was different.

“We bathed him and gave him puppy food that has medicine and nurtured him back to health. He is actually a white Husky and we name him Soup,” Michael said.

“When I found him I knew that if we called canine control they would kill him, but I thought there was a lot of good in him,” he said.

Since the family found Soup, they have shared updates about his health status on social media, which has gained Soup popularity.

“I am glad we can raise awareness and people can see other dogs need saving and attention. Hopefully they can save others,” Michael said.

The Fitzgerald family has been working alongside the rescue group The H2M2, or Husky Huddle and Malamute Mingle from Littleton, Colorado.

“We haven’t decided what to do with him, we just want what’s best for the dog,” Bobby Fitzgerald, Michael’s father, said.

When they found Soup he weighed 19.6 pounds. He now weighs 27 pounds after two weeks.

Besides receiving help from the rescue group they have gotten help from The Country Vet in Harlingen.

According to the Fitzgerald family, Soup is almost ready for full recovery and has a more outgoing personality of a 1-year-old puppy.

