Once near death, rescued dog thriving - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Once near death, rescued dog thriving

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 12:39 pm

Once near death, rescued dog thriving By ELSA CAVAZOS Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — Michael Fitzgerald, 17, was strolling in his backyard, which is near a lake, when he found what he said looked like a trapped coyote between some trees.

“He was so scared and tired, he looked like he didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“He looked scared for his life, like he didn’t want to die,” Michael said.

Because of how muddy and messed up he looked, Michael believed it to be a coyote. But as soon as it got cleaned up the story was different.

“We bathed him and gave him puppy food that has medicine and nurtured him back to health. He is actually a white Husky and we name him Soup,” Michael said.

“When I found him I knew that if we called canine control they would kill him, but I thought there was a lot of good in him,” he said.

Since the family found Soup, they have shared updates about his health status on social media, which has gained Soup popularity.

“I am glad we can raise awareness and people can see other dogs need saving and attention. Hopefully they can save others,” Michael said.

The Fitzgerald family has been working alongside the rescue group The H2M2, or Husky Huddle and Malamute Mingle from Littleton, Colorado.

“We haven’t decided what to do with him, we just want what’s best for the dog,” Bobby Fitzgerald, Michael’s father, said.

When they found Soup he weighed 19.6 pounds. He now weighs 27 pounds after two weeks.

Besides receiving help from the rescue group they have gotten help from The Country Vet in Harlingen.

According to the Fitzgerald family, Soup is almost ready for full recovery and has a more outgoing personality of a 1-year-old puppy.

ecavazos@valleystar.com

Posted in on Monday, November 25, 2019 12:39 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]