On behalf of Ocelots: Conservation festival brings volunteers, advocates together

The Ocelot Conservation Festival kicked off under bright skies at the Gladys Porter Zoo on Sunday. Hosted by the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, the event brought together volunteers, advocates, and U.S Fish and Wildlife service officers who work on the behalf of the local endangered ocelot population.

Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge co-hosted the day filled with ocelot talks, arts and crafts, screen printing, face painting, and educational displays. The festival included live ocelots to draw attention to the estimated less than 60 of the wild cats remaining in Texas, distributed among two populations near the Mexican border. Two live “ocelot ambassadors”, Clyde and Luna, visited from the Texas Zoo in Victoria.

Nicole Ekstrom, president of Friends of Laguna Atascosa, said Rio Grande Valley residents should be aware of the unique biodiversity of the refuge when traveling through the area.

“We want everyone to know that it’s a really unique place we have here. Nowhere else in the nation can you find these cats. It’s just very important to be aware of them when you’re driving at night, to slow down,” she said.

Ekstrom and other volunteers explained that vehicle strikes, in addition to habitat loss, are the known primary causes of death for ocelots in Texas. It’s for this reason that advocates have been working to grow the refuge, creating a corridor of protected habitat between the United States and Mexico where genetic diversity can be increased.

Proposed liquified natural gas (LNG) production near the refuge, adjacent to the Bahia Grande unit, is another concern for those focused on the conservation of the land and the species that call it home.

“We’re worried about the increased traffic and the direct habitat loss. Things like lomas -- with very rare species on them – those are habitats that can’t be restored. Nobody really knows how to restore a loma,” said Esktrom, referring to the clay dunes scattered across the landscape of the refuge.

Dr. Shari Wilcox, the Texas representative for Defenders of Wildlife, explained that the organization has been involved in helping educate the public about the very small number of remaining ocelots in Texas.

“There are between 60 and 80 ocelots north of the border. Their primary threat is the loss of habitat to development and expansion of road systems,” she said.

Wilcox explained that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has collaborated with the Texas Department of Transportation to establish a wildlife crossing system in the refuge to address the issue. An overpass was constructed on FM106, which volunteers were excited to share has been in use by the ocelot population.

According to Hilary Swartz, a wildlife biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an ocelot was captured crossing underneath the overpass on Jan. 25. She said much of her work on the refuge involves trapping for ocelots to collar them to collect data and take samples for things like genetics, disease, and histology.

“Last week was an amazing week. We caught a male on Monday, and it’s the male that was documented using the underpass,” she said, explaining that the ocelot had been wearing an old collar with data that hadn’t been seen. Researchers were able to put a new collar on the ocelot to collect more in the future.

Swartz rolled up her sleeve to show a scratch on her arm, evidence of last week’s success in catching another ocelot, this time a female.

“It’s always great to see females, because obviously they’re the ones doing the breeding. The father’s role in parental care is pretty distant. Who is teaching the kid how to hunt, how to patrol their territory, how to interpret the scents they come across? That is usually the mom doing the bulk of that work,” she said.

“It takes a lot to learn how to be an ocelot,” said Swartz. She said staff is hoping the newly discovered ocelot will reach breeding age in maybe two years and will begin contributing to the population.

