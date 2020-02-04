Old Port Isabel Road Bridge reopens

Cameron County reopened a bridge on Old Port Isabel Road Tuesday after months of reconstructing and renovating it after its railing was damaged in June due to a traffic accident.

Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez said the whole bridge was redone and residents of the area will now have better access to FM 511 and South Padre Island.

“In June there was a bad accident; there was a pickup truck that took all the railing on the right hand side going north,” Lopez said to the media during the reopening on Tuesday.

“It was made out of wood; it was a wood bridge with asphalt on top so when it took out that structure it sort of weakened the bridge and we were also very concerned because we also had a lot of access of 18 wheelers coming through here, so it was also something that needed to be addressed.”

Lopez said tractor-trailer rigs will be restricted because the road is not for that and that one of the reasons why the project took “a little while” is because the county requested help from the Texas Department of Transportation but the bridge did not meet the requirements to receive funding.

“TxDOT requires the bridge to be 20-feet-long. Here in this area we have one side that was 18 feet and the other side was 17 feet so we didn’t qualify. Basically all the funds for repairing this bridge came from the county and so it’s really turned out to be great,” he said.

According to Lopez the project cost the county about $300,000. He thanked the crew for their work.

“I think everything ended out turning out really well.… We were able to do a lot of the labor with our staffing and thank God to their excellent work, we are ready to open up this bridge again,” he said.

The renovation and reconstruction of the bridge will also help the resaca because people will now be able to pass with their boats from one side to the other.

“We have a lot of people on this resaca that also have boats, now with the large cement covers that are under they are able to pass through from one side to the other,” he said. “I think it’s something that’s really nice and it’s going to help our resacas also.”

Lidia Salinas a resident who lives near the bridge was excited Tuesday when the bridge reopened. She said it was worth the wait and she’ll be able to get to places easier.

“It was very difficult for us because we had to drive around near Robindale and that area; it was months of struggling,” she said. “I was the first one to drive through that bridge today; we were desperate because they hadn’t opened it and today they finally did. Everything is going to be better for me and my family and of course for my neighbors, too.”

