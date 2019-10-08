Old Port Isabel Road bridge being replaced

Cameron County closed a bridge on Old Port Isabel Road following an accident there a few months ago, and now that bridge is being replaced.

After a motorist hit a guard rail on the bridge, spanning a drainage canal just south of the Cameron County Drainage District Office, an engineer was sent out to inspect the structure and found it to be unsafe. In the interest of public safety, up went the barricades.

Pete Sepulveda Jr., interim county administrator, said county crews are working with Spectrum to relocate utility lines in advance of the old culvert being replaced. He said he doesn’t know how many years the old bridge has been there, though Old Port Isabel Road gets plenty of wear and tear along that stretch.

“It’s a very heavily trafficked area because it connects to F.M. 511,” Sepulveda said. “A lot of people take it as a shortcut.”

The construction contract is being finalized and will then be executed by the county judge, he said.

“We should have a contract by the next day or two,” Sepulveda said. “It’s been approved by the (commissioners) court.”

Weather permitting, installation of a new box culvert and span should take two to three months, he said.

“The good thing is that it’s closed,” Sepulveda said. “The contractor can work without any traffic interference. I think within 60 to 90 days we can get in and out.”

The cost of the project is $285,000, he said, adding that the Old Port Isabel Road bridge is the only one in the county that has raised red flags in terms of public safety. Sepulveda asked that motorists bear with the county and detours until the project is complete.

Old Port Isabel Road is a four-lane road from Boca Chica Boulevard to Coffee Road/Jamie J. Zapata Avenue, where it turns to two-lane. The nearly 13-mile road connects to S.H. 100 east of Los Fresnos.

“We just need the cooperation from the public,” he said. “Just be patient.”

