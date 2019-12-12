Olé: Annual flamenco festival to be held this weekend - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Olé: Annual flamenco festival to be held this weekend

Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 8:30 pm

Olé: Annual flamenco festival to be held this weekend By Nubia Reyna

The Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts, the Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta Petrina and the City of Brownsville will host the third annual Flamenco Festival today and Saturday.

The celebrations will kick off at 5:30 p.m. today in the Carlotta Petrina Museum and will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday in the George A. Ramirez Performing Arts Academy and then at 5 p.m. at Market Square.

The festival will host performers from Spain and Matamoros and will also have workshops and master classes on voice, guitar and dance.

“It is an international festival; we have performers from Spain as well as from Matamoros and other regions from Mexico,” Gilbert Velasquez, one of the organizers, said.

At the event there will also be regional food and drinks from Spain such as Tapas and Sangria.

“There are a lot of free classes that involve lessons like guitar and dancing for children,” Velasquez said. “This is an event for the whole family.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Carlotta Petrina Museum at (956) 280-6522.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

