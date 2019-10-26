Officials set up day to discard prescription drugs - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Officials set up day to discard prescription drugs

Posted: Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:30 am

Officials set up day to discard prescription drugs By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

And anyone looking to get rid of expired or unused prescription drugs can do so at several locations in Cameron County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Sunrise Mall in front of the Luby’s entrance in Brownsville—or at Valle Vista Mall in front of the food court entrance in Harlingen.

The San Benito Police Department is also hosting an event at its police department on North Oscar Williams Road.

“ When it comes to protecting our communities, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who authored the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010. “Turning in unwanted or unused prescriptions to be disposed of safely is one easy way we can ensure dangerous substances don’t cause unnecessary harm to others. I encourage all Texans to partake in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this year.”

The Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act provides the DEA flexibility to build out drug take-back programs across the country and enable drug take-backs every day at more convenient locations, such as local pharmacies, and without needing law enforcement present.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

During the National Take Back Day in April, the following occurred:

  • Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,969;
  • Total Collection Sites: 6,258;
  • Total Weight Collected: 937,443 pounds (468.72 tons).

Officials said National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events provide a chance for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 70,237 drug overdose deaths in 2017.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:30 am.

Calendar

Calendar

