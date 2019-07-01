Officials confirm bullet that killed jogger came from Mexico

The bullet that struck 57-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez on June 18 came from Mexico.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said investigators determined the bullet originated south of the border based on pathology reports and the investigation.

Hernandez was jogging along a levee by the Rio Grande near Brownsville when he was fatally shot in his waist area.

Authorities are asking the public’s assistance in identifying several people seen in the bed of a white pickup truck that was seen in Mexico across the river about the same time as the shooting.

Lucio said officials met with local law enforcement from Tamaulipas and with an official who works with the governor’s office on Friday afternoon about the investigation.

“It was a short meeting,” Lucio said. “We showed them what happened and what came about.”

Brownsville EMS responded to the scene, which was on the levee south of Riverside Road, after a farm worker in the area discovered Hernandez’s body around 4 p.m.

Authorities believe Hernandez died sometime after 3 p.m.

Hernandez lived in the area and frequently jogged on the levee, sometimes twice a day.

