Officials confirm bullet that killed jogger came from Mexico - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Officials confirm bullet that killed jogger came from Mexico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Monday, July 1, 2019 11:54 am

Officials confirm bullet that killed jogger came from Mexico By Mark Reagan | Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The bullet that struck 57-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez on June 18 came from Mexico.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said investigators determined the bullet originated south of the border based on pathology reports and the investigation.

Hernandez was jogging along a levee by the Rio Grande when he was fatally shot in his waist area.

Authorities are asking the public's assistance in identifying several people seen in the bed of a white pickup truck that was seen in Mexico across the river about the same time as the shooting.

Lucio said officials met with local law enforcement from Tamaulipas and with an official who works with the governor's office on Friday afternoon about the investigation.

"It was a short meeting," Lucio said. "We showed them what happened and what came about."

Brownsville EMS responded to the scene, which was on the levee south of Riverside Road, after a farm worker in the area discovered Hernandez's body around 4 p.m.

Authorities believe Hernandez died sometime after 3 p.m.

Hernandez lived in the area and frequently jogged on the levee, sometimes twice a day.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, July 1, 2019 11:54 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]