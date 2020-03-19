Officer arrested on child porn charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Officer arrested on child porn charges

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:43 pm

Officer arrested on child porn charges BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Authorities said an officer with the Primera Police Department was arrested for installing a hidden camera in the bedroom of a 14-year-old after county investigators executed a search warrant early Thursday morning.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that its Special Investigations Unit arrested Officer Joel Alex Sandate, 31, charging him with one count of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony; and one count of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

According to the release, a tip given to the office’s Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday regarding allegations about the hidden camera in the bedroom of the minor led to the execution of a search warrant at midnight.

The warrant “verified the location of the camera and content”, the release stated. After attempting to interview Sandate, investigators booked the officer at the Carrizales Detention Center, according to the DA’s office.

“He was arraigned today (Thursday) by Judge Erin Garcia who issued a $75,000 total bond. The CCDA SIU, the HSI RGV Child Exploitation Task Force, and Texas Rangers worked together on this investigation,” the office wrote.

The Primera Police Department confirmed that Sandate was terminated on Tuesday night.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:43 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]