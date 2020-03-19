Officer arrested on child porn charges

Authorities said an officer with the Primera Police Department was arrested for installing a hidden camera in the bedroom of a 14-year-old after county investigators executed a search warrant early Thursday morning.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that its Special Investigations Unit arrested Officer Joel Alex Sandate, 31, charging him with one count of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony; and one count of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

According to the release, a tip given to the office’s Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday regarding allegations about the hidden camera in the bedroom of the minor led to the execution of a search warrant at midnight.

The warrant “verified the location of the camera and content”, the release stated. After attempting to interview Sandate, investigators booked the officer at the Carrizales Detention Center, according to the DA’s office.

“He was arraigned today (Thursday) by Judge Erin Garcia who issued a $75,000 total bond. The CCDA SIU, the HSI RGV Child Exploitation Task Force, and Texas Rangers worked together on this investigation,” the office wrote.

The Primera Police Department confirmed that Sandate was terminated on Tuesday night.

