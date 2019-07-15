Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested after crash, charged with DWI - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested after crash, charged with DWI

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 3:01 pm

Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested after crash, charged with DWI By Mark Reagan | Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Police in Port Isabel say they arrested an off-duty Border Patrol agent Sunday morning and charged him with driving under the influence after he crashed into a pole.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez said Jacob Rodriguez was crossing the bridge when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb and a light pole. The force of the crash caused both driver's side tires to fall off the car.

Lopez said Rodriguez told authorities he fell asleep, but authorities determined he had been drinking.

Rodriguez received a $3,500 bond.

"It's unfortunate, but it's a good thing no one got injured and also that he wasn't injured," Lopez said. "If it was a different time of day, it could have been worse."

Lopez said police confirmed that Rodriguez worked for U.S. Border Patrol.

