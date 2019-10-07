Obesity awareness walk scheduled for Oct. 19

In an effort to raise awareness regarding the health impacts obesity has in our community, Valley Baptist Health System is sponsoring the annual Walk From Obesity from 8:30 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Linear Park on Sixth Street.

Marcela Montemayor, director of the Valley Baptist-Brownsville Surgical and Medical Weight Loss Program, said the goal of the Walk From Obesity is to shed light on the health complications associated with obesity, in addition to enhancing the community’s knowledge regarding weight loss options.

“The community has been incredibly supportive, and so have our patients who have already undergone procedures,” she said. “They are very excited about the positive changes that they’ve made in their lives and they are eager to share those changes with others who may not know how to take the first steps in living healthier and hopefully improving their quality of life.”

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about other health issues potentially related to obesity, including hypertension, sleep apnea, and diabetes.

“The purpose of the walk is to create awareness of the fact that obesity is now considered a disease,” Montemayor said. “It contributes heavily to metabolic syndrome, which can affect the entire body and can increase the risk of stroke, diabetes, and heart disease.”

Registration for the event is $25 for adults, and children under 12 years of age are admitted free with a registered adult. To register, visit www.walkfromobesity.com. Those interested in the event can also register on location the morning of the walk for $35.