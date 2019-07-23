NWS: Locally heavy rain possible this afternoon

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for south central Cameron County until 2:45 p.m.

Forecasters say at 1:16 PM Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Rancho Viejo, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, BISD Administration Building, Longoria Elementary School and Sams Memorial Stadium.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

_____

12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville wants Rio Grande Valley residents to be prepared for locally heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening as a “cold” front makes its way to the area.

The NWS reports minor flooding could occur. There could also be strong winds and the possibility of small hail.

Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist, said the main timing of the front is between 3 and 8 p.m. today. He said initial “sea breeze” showers and thunderstorms in Cameron and Willacy counties will develop between noon and 2 p.m.

Goldsmith reports area-wide rainfall is expected to be relatively low but helpful to some areas that are dealing with dryness and drought. Individual stronger cells could dump up to 3 inches of rain potentially in an hour.

“Should these occur over urban centers, minor flooding is likely and flood advisories will be posted,” Goldsmith said.

While there could be flooding, it will not be a repeat of the June 24 rain that caused severe flooding.

Goldsmith said afternoon and evening drivers should be aware of potentially blinding rains and be ready to slow down. Motorists are urged to know their roads and be ready to avoid flooded areas and have an alternate route.