NWS issues special weather statement

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:37 am

NWS issues special weather statement Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued the following special weather statement:

At 11 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking gusty winds from an outflow boundary that is associated with strong thunderstorms. The line of thunderstorms extends from Edinburg South Texas International Airport to near Beach Access Six to 60 miles east of Beach Access Five at South Padre Island. Movement was south at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary.

Locations impacted include:.

Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, and South Padre Island.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:37 am.

Calendar

Calendar

