NWS: Front to bring another drop in temperature

The Rio Grande Valley will feel the coolest temperatures across the area since April 1, as a cold front will push through the Valley before daybreak Friday,

Air temperatures Friday morning will be in the 50s with “feels like” temperatures in the 40s, the National Weather Service in Brownsville reported.

The afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s and mid 60s with continued strong winds and a mix of clouds.

Before the cold front arrives, the Valley will have to deal with tropical moisture that will bring periods of heavy rains to the lower Valley from the pre-dawn hours through Friday afternoon.

. In McAllen, there’s a 50% chance of heavy rain today, a 70% chance of heavy rain tonight and a 40% of showers in McAllen, according to the NWS.

There’s a 70% chance of heavy rain for today, an 80% chance of heavy rain tonight and a 60% chance of showers on Friday in the Brownsville area. In the Harlingen area there’s a 60 % chance of heavy today, an 80 % chance of heavy rain tonight and a 50 % chance of rain on Friday

The NWS reports strong winds coming with the rain will be associated with the cold front and not with any thunderstorms along it since temperatures will fall rapidly and stabilize the low levels of the atmosphere.

The front will pass through the Falfurrias-Rio Grande City area from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday, Port Mansfield to Harlingen from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. and off the coast well into Mexico from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Immediately behind the front. Winds from the northwest will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour with wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph. The NWS reports these winds may continue from two to three hours after.

Potential impacts from the cold front include the following:

>> Local power outages.

>> Minor damage to poorly built structures.

>> Damage/destruction to unfastened lightweight objects, especially those exposed to the north or west.

>> Best chance of minor ‘nuisance’ flooding will be in eastern Cameron County, mainly on Thursday.

>> Elsewhere in the RGV, no more than ponding of water can be expected, including along/behind the front early Friday.

>> Dangerous boating conditions due to very rough/confused surf and gale-force winds.

>> Possible continued tidal “run-up” to dunes near high tide (early afternoon).

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 40s and will warm up to the 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 40s and Sunday’s temperatures will be in the 80s.

