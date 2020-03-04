Not guilty verdict for defendant in intoxication manslaughter case

A jury found 21-year-old Edinburg resident Luis Gonzalez not guilty on all counts for the horrific Aug. 9, 2018, head-on crash that killed three.

Gonzalez has been on trial since Wednesday, Feb. 26, on charges of intoxication manslaughter for the deaths of 3-year-old Joshua Powell, 33-year-old Marci Lou Powell and 55-year-old Maria Isabel De La Garza, in addition to a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury for then 31-year-old Jeanna Guajardo, who survived the deadly crash.

The accident happened at approximately 9:26 p.m. just east of the intersection of Closner and Monte Cristo roads.

The jury began deliberations at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Gonzalez had admitted to taking a single Xanax that day to calm himself before a date with a girl. His defense has been that he fell asleep at the wheel after staying awake for 36 hours and that he was not intoxicated.

Testimony during the trial showed the level of Xanax in his blood was .066, which falls within the therapeutic guidelines for the treatment of general anxiety.

Gonzalez, however, was not prescribed Xanax and was not being treated by a professional for anxiety.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Roxanna Salinas told jurors Gonzalez bought the Xanax off a street dealer he knew for $3.

“And as a result with that pill he took three lives and caused serious bodily injury to Jeanna Guajardo,” Salinas said. “The damage that $3 did. A dollar a life.”

According to Salinas, Gonzalez was more concerned with himself and his date than he was with the community.

“He took that pill and then chose to drive,” Salinas said, adding that the therapeutic guidelines don’t apply to Gonzalez because he was not prescribed Xanax.

Testimony throughout the trial also showed that low levels of Xanax can cause intoxication in people, depending on the situation and how they handle the drug. And Gonzalez, who took the stand in his own defense Monday, said the night of the fatal accident was the first time he had taken Xanax and driven.