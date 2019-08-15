Noble Charities Foundation given governor's award

Noble Charities Foundation in La Feria is one of the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Awards from the One Star Foundation that honor the exemplary service of individuals, groups and organizations that have made significant and measurable contributions to their communities by volunteer.

Noble Charities received the Corporate Community Impact Tuesday for its primary focus on improving education and health outcomes in the Rio Grande Valley.

“At Noble our mission is to inspire hope, improve lives and strengthen communities we live in,” said Rene Capistran, president and CEO of Noble. “Every day we work hard at living up to one of my favorite quotes, ‘We must become the change we wish to see’ by Gandhi.”

Noble Charities have provided scholarships for students enrolled in Construction and Public Safety Programs at South Texas College, child care renovation projects for Easter Seals Rio Grande Valley, and the renovation of La Esperanza Park in Cameron Park into an all-inclusive playground for special needs children.

“Texans are generous by nature,” said Cecilia Abbott, the honorary chair of One Star Foundation, who made the announcement. “And I am so honored to celebrate the amazing generosity of these ten outstanding awardees. By selflessly giving of their hearts and hands, their time and treasure, they have helped to make the future of Texas even brighter.”

The awards will be presented in the fall at a reception at the Texas Governor’s Mansion.

