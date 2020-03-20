No visitors allowed at Valley Baptist, Valley Regional hospitals - Brownsville Herald: Local News

No visitors allowed at Valley Baptist, Valley Regional hospitals

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 10:35 am

The city's two largest hospitals will no longer allow visitors to either facility.

According to a news release issued by both hospitals, Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville have initiated no visitor policies to safeguard their patients, staff and physicians.

Effective Friday at 6 a.m., and until further notice, no visitors will be allowed with the exceptions for laboring mothers, pediatrics, patients undergoing surgery and/or if a patient is in a critical state at end of life.

While both hospitals say they understand the importance of in-hospital patients having family members and loved ones by their side, but the changes are necessary to ensure the wellbeing of our patients, our healthcare professionals and the community.

With the wider spread of positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas, Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center – Brownsville are joining other hospitals to initiate new measures to safeguard colleagues, patients and medical staff.

The hospitals continue to screen and assess for COVID-19. At this time, the hospitals do not have any confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Calendar

Calendar

