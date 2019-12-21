No rape charge in Caeron County deputy’s sex coercion case prompts outrage

EDINBURG — A woman McAllen police say was coerced into sex by a Cameron County sheriff’s deputy after the man stole $250 from her, says she’s outraged he hasn’t been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The woman is speaking out more than two weeks after she called police from a hotel in the 1500 block of South Ninth Street to report a sexual assault.

After responding to the location, police pulled over and arrested 25-year-old Victor Francisco Moctezuma, an off-duty deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with theft and official oppression.

Moctezuma, who was arrested on Dec. 4 and bailed out on $13,000 in bonds two days later, is currently suspended from his job, according to the woman’s attorney, Orlando Jimenez.

The woman spoke to media Friday morning from Jimenez’s law office on the condition of anonymity because she is a victim of sexual abuse.

“I want him to be charged for what he did, the rape,” she said. “I also want other women to come up and speak because I know he’s done this before.”

McAllen Police Department Lt. Joel Morales said in a statement that the investigation into Moctezuma is ongoing.

“The McAllen Police Department is continuing its investigation into this matter,” Morales said. “Upon conclusion of the investigation, the McAllen PD will file all applicable charges related to this incident and refer all cases to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

Probable cause affidavits allege that Moctezuma met the woman through an online website due to her massage business.

The deputy also told investigators that he was going to pay the woman $100 for sex.

On Friday, the woman called that a lie, as she recalled her account of what happened that day — which still keeps her up at night — to several reporters inside Jimenez’s law office.

She said she had placed an ad on the site for massage therapy, explaining that she uses a portable massage table for her work.

“The client went in and the client asked her so what does the massage include and she was like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s a massage,’” Jimenez, the attorney, said. “And so at that point, he picked up his shirt … and he exposed a badge and a gun and the gentlemen said that ‘I am the police. I am an investigator and I’m actually going to arrest you for prostitution.’”

Then, according to Jimenez, Moctezuma asked the woman how much money she had.

“And so our client was very, very surprised, very shocked,” Jimenez said. “She was trembling and crying, like, ‘What are you talking about how much money do I have?’”

Then Moctezuma tells the woman to have sex with her, Jimenez said.

“Because I’m not going to arrest you if you have sex with me because I’m already tired of arresting seven individuals, seven prostitutes, from Brownsville to McAllen,” Jimenez said, recounting what the woman told him about that day. “And in fact, this is collaboration, a partnership, with the city of McAllen, so McAllen is going to come in and arrest you.”

He said the woman was scared and crying and during the whole event, Moctezuma always had his gun right next to him, touching it and telling her not to cry.

“‘You better not yell. You better not run,’” Jimenez said. “At that point, that’s when the officer got a picture of her driver’s license.”

That fact has terrified the woman.

“At night, I haven’t been able to sleep,” she said. “I’ve been sleeping at 4, 5 in the morning because I get up and check the doors and the windows and I’m checking every noise that I hear. I’m very concerned.”

That concern extends to why the officer isn’t charged with aggravated sexual assault, which, according to Jimenez, should have already happened.

“So she wants answers. I want answers. I think we’re all entitled to know what’s going on,” Jimenez said. “I don’t know. I’m not one for speculation or making any outlandish accusations yet, but I also want to know what is the city of McAllen waiting for?”

mreagan@themonitor.com