Nilgai culling: Refuge operation aims to limit cattle tick spread

A percentage of the nilgai population at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge will be culled as part of an ongoing campaign to contain the spread of cattle fever ticks along the Texas-Mexico border.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Texas Animal Health Commission, which announced that nilgai harvesting at LANWR will take place through March. Nilgai are natural hosts for the fever ticks Rhipicephalus annulatus and R. microplus, the most dangerous cattle ectoparasites in the United States.

“These ticks have been a threat to American agriculture for generations because they spread the disease bovine babesiosis, commonly called cattle fever,” according to TAHC.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees LANWR, says nilgai — a type of large antelope imported to South Texas from India in the 1930s, with no natural predators here — have established free-ranging populations in Hidalgo, Willacy, Brooks, Kenedy and Kleberg counties as well as Cameron County. Nilgai can range up to 25 miles and easily spread fever ticks into new areas.

The U.S. cattle industry suffered huge economic losses due to cattle fever in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Fever ticks and cattle fever are common in Mexico, making it an issue as well along the Texas-Mexico border, according to TAHC. A permanent quarantine buffer zone exists in the eight counties between Amistad Dam and the Gulf of Mexico. LANWR is within a temporary quarantine zone, established in 2014 when fever ticks were discovered on wildlife in the refuge, and treatment and inspections ensued.

Treating free-ranging wildlife or exotic animals for fever ticks is challenging since they can’t be rounded up like livestock to be dipped or sprayed with a TAHC-approved tick killer, according to the agency. Treatment is currently limited to — depending on the time of year — disseminating corn treated with ivermectin, a systemic drug that kills ticks on animals, and employing feeders featuring rubbing posts soaked with permethrin, used to kill ticks and other parasites.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved feeding ivermectin-treated corn to white-tailed deer, though it can only be done legally by TAHC and USDA personnel, and all treated corn must be removed from the field at least 60 days before the start of deer-hunting season, according to TAHC.

The most recent nilgai cull at LANWR was in 2016, when 81 of the animals were killed over a two-day period by a sharpshooter in a helicopter, the same method to be used this time. Public hunting of nilgai is allowed in parts of the refuge certain times of the year, though the current cull will take place only in the portion of LANWR where public hunting is not permitted. Fifty percent of the meat harvested will be donated to a nonprofit organization, according to USDA and TAHC.

Refuge Manager Boyd Blihovde said three main areas of LANWR have been proposed for harvesting, each containing a minimum of 100 nilgai. The cull won’t affect plans to reopen Bayside Wildlife Drive to visitors this winter, he said. The road has been closed for more than a year for construction.

“The nilgai harvest is tentatively set to include the area including the Wildlife Drive, but it won’t affect our plans to reopen the drive to hikers, bikers and our public tours,” Blihovde said. “We would close the drive to public use in the event we have a harvest, but they only occur for a single daylight operational period at a time.”