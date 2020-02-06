New York Times best selling author to hold book signing

The Historic Brownsville Museum will host a book signing event with New York Times best selling author James Kahn.

The book signing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum located at 641 E. Madison St.

Kahn will talk about his book Matamoros which is described as a “Civil War adventure, romance and espionage in an Old West border town. And it’s mostly true.”

Matamoros is set on the Rio Grande in 1863. “Set against the backdrop of two wars, this is the story of –Clay – an expatriate Southern gentleman running a gambling hall – and Allie, his ex-con artist partner, bringing her cotton train to market – in a star-crossed affair that may or many not survive their conflicted allegiances amidst the tides of battle.”

Kahn wrote novelizations of blockbusting films like Poltergeist, Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies before extending his writing talents to the small screen on shows like St. Elsewhere, E/R, and Melrose Place.

For more information on the book signing, call ( 956) 548-1313.