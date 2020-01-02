New Year’s Day baby

Valley Regional Medical Center welcomed Brownsville’s first baby of the decade, Brittany Alinalette, into the world at 1:26 a.m. on Jan.1.

Obstetrician, Dr. Martha Martinez, delivered the healthy baby girl who was 18 inches and weighed 5 pounds, 14.8 ounces.

In 2019, Valley Regional Medical Center delivered more than 3,000 babies.

“It is very exciting to know we have entered a new decade and beautiful baby Brittany was the first baby in Brownsville to be born into 2020,” said Art Garza, chief executive officer for Valley Regional Medical Center.