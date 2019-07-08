New Texas UIL rule means physicals for many in marching band - Brownsville Herald: Local News

New Texas UIL rule means physicals for many in marching band

Posted: Monday, July 8, 2019 4:05 pm

New Texas UIL rule means physicals for many in marching band

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new University Interscholastic League rule requires physical exams or medical histories for students in school marching bands across Texas.

KXAN-TV in Austin reports doctors want to make sure marching band students are healthy enough to participate, especially during excessive heat.

The physicals requirement applies to marching band members entering the first and third years of high school. Students in seventh and eighth grades who march in band also need physicals. A medical history form is required for marching band students in the second and fourth years of high school.

All paperwork is due by Aug. 1.

Some Texas school districts already require physical examinations for marching band students.

The UIL is the governing body for educational extracurricular academic, athletic and music contests.

