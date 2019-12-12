New shoes provided to local children

The Neighbors In Need of Services, Inc. in collaboration with the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office held a Shoes for Kids event Wednesday at the Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard, where 100 kids received new shoes and socks for free.

The kids are part of the Head Start program which has a total enrollment of 2,834 in both the Cameron and Willacy counties. The agency provides services to children and families through this program.

“We are a federally-funded program and we serve low-income children. We see their faces as they’re choosing their shoes. We usually choose the neediest families that we have and some of them can’t afford a new pair of shoes and socks so we like to give back to the community because the funds we get for this campaign is donated by the (Cameron County) District Clerk’s Office,” Laura Garcia, family service coordinator with NINOS, said.

During the event, the kids chose their shoes and then took photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. They also received goody bags with refreshments.

“We do this every year, they get their shoes, they take photos with Santa and we give them a goody bag, their expression and their parents is a feeling that is overwhelming; they’re just very thankful for the shoes,” Garcia said.

Margarita Jimenez, who took her two grandchildren to the event, said she is very grateful about what the organization is doing. She said more organizations should donate to children.

“I am very happy that they’re giving these things to the children. I am very grateful with them,” she said.

“This is how it should be; organizations should be donating things for the children. It is much needed even more so in this time, during Christmas, we need the help.”

Jimenez said through the Head Start program the organization always helps families with what they need for children.

“ ’m very comfortable with them. They always help with what you need,” she said.

A similar event was also held at the Walmart in Harlingen.

The mission of NINOS, Inc. is creating a brighter future for children and the family. They work to enhance the development of young children, promote healthy family functioning, provide for staff development and establish partners among the community. The program provides children with comprehensive services which include education, nutrition, dental, health, mental health, transition, diabetes and parent involvement. One of the criteria for receiving Head Start services is that the families meet Federal Income Guidelines.

For more information about NINOS, visit ninosinc.org.

