New reality hitting truckers hard, but they’re delivering the goods

HARLINGEN — Suddenly in the United States, we have a new class of hard-working heroes, people who haven’t made any Hollywood movies and have toiled away under the cultural radar.

Yet Americans are giving new respect to some far less recognized members of our society who suddenly are in the spotlight: The checkout person at the supermarket, and the stocker refilling empty shelves in a frantic effort to keep up with shopper demand.

And then there are the truckers who deliver those goods.

Scott Pierce, 52, is a Harlingen native who now lives in Houston and drives cross-country for JRayl Transport.

As he waited for a shipment to be loaded into the trailer of his 18-wheeler and ready to head back home, he talked by phone about the difficulties coronavirus is causing in his job, with some states closing rest areas and truck stops and limiting access even when they are open.

At the warehouses where he loads and unloads, most have locked truckers out as a precaution.

“ They don’t allow you inside,” he said. “I just saw one guy and he had to go …and they wouldn’t let them in. So he stood in the grass and rocks out there in Oklahoma. … They don’t allow you in, they don’t want you signing paperwork inside, they don’t want you past their front door. That’s an issue.”

Pierce drives about 150,000 to 160,000 a year, on a route that runs from Texas to Ohio to Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma. He’s one of about 2 million professional heavy-rig drivers hauling goods on America’s highways.

Understandably, the Department of Homeland Security categorizes these drivers as part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce.

“ Trucks are moving, delivering goods to grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and other facilities,” the American Trucking Associations said in a statement. “We remain in close contact with food distributors and partners throughout the logistics network. There is plenty of food, water, medicine, fuel and, yes, toilet paper, in our supply chain. The empty shelves temporarily seen are simply the result of surge demand as Americans rush to stock up. Shelves are quickly restocked as carriers and retailers adjust to the sudden spike in consumer activity.”

Pierce and other truckers run into problems similar to what the rest of us are facing, disruptions in the food chain and scarcity of some items.

“ One of the big problems we’ve run into is it’s hard to get in and out of the grocery stores unlike it used to be,” he said. “Used to be real easy to stop, pick something up, and go.

“ There’s very little food in the grocery stores, as you know, especially for truckers, the meat, the cheese, the bread,” he added. “Another thing is water has become an issue too. You can buy it at the trucks tops for $3 a gallon but I’m used to buying five or six gallons but now I can only get two gallons at a time. Well, two gallons lasts me about two days.”

Which, he says, has led the fraternity of drivers to a little gallows humor.

“ It’s funny. The way we put it is, ‘I’m off to look for water.’ Literally you don’t know

if you’ll find it or not,” he said. “You might hit a store or two and not find it and then get lucky and they let you buy one or two gallons from them.”