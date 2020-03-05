New mural at Good Neighbor celebrates unity

A new mural on Good Neighbor Settlement House that promotes unity, community, diversity and life will be finalized Friday after dozens of volunteers partnered to bring it to life as part of the “Art We There Yet” art project.

The art project was founded by artist José Luis Vílchez and songwriter Cora Rose. Aboard a school bus converted into a professional recording and art studio, the pair is traveling to 23 countries across North, Central and South America.

“Since they heard so much about Good Neighbor and everything that’s going on at the border and the work everybody has done they decided to contact us to be able to do some kind of mural in our facilities,” Hugo Zurita, executive director at Good Neighbor Settlement House, said.

“We are very excited to be the first. Good Neighbor has been here for so many years, our clients are helping out and other community members are helping out so I think it brings the community closer with the art.”

The mission of the project is to create art and music inspired by the Americas, celebrating diversity and highlighting our shared humanity.

Vílchez said doing this project here in Brownsville is particularly important because he is an immigrant from Nicaragua. The couple is also partnering with the Angry Tías and Abuelas to provide painting workshops in Matamoros.

“I’ve heard so many stories about them crossing and the name Brownsville and Matamoros and some of these shelters here that help immigrants are very familiar so doing this, crossing the border south, it’s something that we have to do,” he said. “Both of us sympathize with the people who are looking for better lives.”

The mural consists of four different images that symbolize the sharing of meals, the people from more than 30 countries who use Good Neighbor Settlement House, a tree symbolizing life and people with hands around them representing unity.

“It’s important because art brings community together, especially when it’s a project that we all work together, we are all chipping in to make it happen,” he said. “Every time we go to a place to paint a mural we involve the community because that shows that together we can make great and beautiful things.”

The mural in Brownsville is sponsored by Dave Dittman, a resident from Columbia, who has been following the art project for months. Not only did he pay for all the material but also flew from his home to Brownsville to volunteer painting. He said the project is especially important in Brownsville for all the work that’s done with immigrants.

“I have an aunt who lives in McAllen and I am very familiar with the whole immigrant problem and refugee problem that we’re having down here and I’ve helped them from afar and I thought this would be a great way to come down here and be a part of something, to make a difference in a community that could really use some uplifting, all about art and creativity,” he said.

“Art speaks to the people, without words you’re getting an idea and a feeling across; whether it is community or all hands around the earth, the home and the sharing, you don’t have to put a lot of words because a picture is worth a thousand words.”

