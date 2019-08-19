New Mexico company chosen to build border wall in the Valley - Brownsville Herald: Local News

New Mexico company chosen to build border wall in the Valley

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 12:01 pm

New Mexico company chosen to build border wall in the Valley Associated Press |

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque-based company has been awarded a more than $80 million contract to building a stretch of new border wall in Texas.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Southwest Valley Constructors was recently chosen by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build an 11-mile stretch in Hidalgo County.

Customs and Border Protection officials said the new portion will be similar to a previously constructed levee wall, built in the area in 2008. That piece included lights, cameras and other technology.

Construction for the new portion of the border wall in Texas could start at the end of September.

The company said in a statement it has built past components of various border wall pieces across the American Southwest dating back to 2006.

Calendar

Calendar

