New ‘expedited checkout’ for hunting, fishing licenses

New hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale for the 2019-2020 seasons.

Old licenses, with the exception of a year-to-date fishing license, expire Aug. 31.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is instituting a new “expedited checkout” to speed the process of re-purchasing the same license, like the popular Super Combo license for hunting and all-water fishing ($68) or the Senior Super Combo ($32 for Texans 65 or older).

This year TPWD has also made it easier to show proof-of-license. From now on, hunters and anglers can use an electronic image of their license as proof-of-license and show/display it in an electronic photo of your license, an emailed receipt or via your account within the license point-of-sale system, the Outdoor Annual App or the My Texas Hunt Harvest App (for hunters).

You still have to have a physical license for any activities requiring tags and the physical federal duck stamp for waterfowl hunting. License buyers also can avail themselves of a new mobile-friendly online system when purchasing on their phone.

Hunters and anglers in Texas buy more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses annually. Licenses can be purchased online, by phone or in person at any of the agency’s 28 law enforcement field offices, at more than 50 state parks and at over 1,700 retailers across the state.

Hunting and fishing licenses are available online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buy or at license retailers or by phone at 800-895-4248. The online transaction system is available 24 hours a day. Call center hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction, but unlimited items can be purchased during a single transaction for the $5 fee.

In addition to purchasing a new license, hunters can also enter to win any of 10 premium guided hunt packages in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing. All lodging and food is included and most of the packages allow winners to bring friends along to hunt.

There are packages to hunt bighorn sheep, mule deer, white-tailed deer, nilgai, pronghorn, waterfowl, upland game birds, wild hog and more.

New this year is the addition of waterbuck to the Exotic Safari hunt, which offers the chance to hunt gemsbok, scimitar-horned oryx, and axis deer. Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available online for $9 each at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buyentry or for $10 each at license retailers or by phone at 800-895-4248.

Big Time Texas Hunts has raised over $9 million for wildlife research, habitat conservation efforts and public hunting programs in Texas over the last 20 years.

Hunting and fishing regulations for the new season are available in the Outdoor Annual in print, online and on the Outdoor Annual mobile app. A limited number of Outdoor Annual booklets are available at license retailers.

