Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 10:30 am

New execution date set for death row inmate BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez will be executed in June, according to an order signed by a Cameron County judge last month.

The order signed by Judge Benjamin Euresti, Jr. of the 107 th state District Court set Gutierrez’s new execution date for June 16, after 6 p.m.

He will be put to death by “intravenous injection of a substance or substances in a lethal quantity” sufficient to cause death, according to the document.

Gutierrez was convicted of capital murder in 1999 after a jury found him guilty on the charge for his role in the beating and stabbing death of Escolastica Harrison, an 85-year-old mobile home park owner who Gutierrez knew through the woman’s nephew.

The man was sentenced to death by the trial judge in March 1999, according to court records.

Gutierrez lost his state-level appeal for post-conviction DNA testing on Feb. 26, prompting the Cameron County District Attorney’s office to request from the court a new date of execution.

His Oct. 30, 2019 execution date was stayed last year by the Court of Criminal Appeals due to an improper seal on the execution warrant delivered to the sheriff and an attorney.

The denial of Gutierrez’s latest appeal in February was one of several that have gone through the state-level system. The inmate currently has an appeal including requests to test evidence for DNA pending at the federal level.

An order entered into the federal case file on March 10, signed by Senior U.S. District Judge Hilda Tagle, stated that in light of the Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision, each party has until April 8 to amend their complaints.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

