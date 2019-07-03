New chapter for Brownsville: Elected officials start their term

More than 100 people attended the ceremony where newly elected officials Trey Mendez, Nurith Galonsky and John Cowen were sworn-in Tuesday evening at Brownsville City Hall.

The audience clapped and cheered as Mendez was sworn in as Mayor. During his speech, Mendez thanked everyone who supported him throughout his campaign, especially his mother who was present at the ceremony and his father who passed away a week after he finished law school. Mendez won the runoff election June 22 with 5,877 votes cast for him.

“This election and whole campaign were never about me, it was about the city, about bringing the city back to the people, about being inclusive, about having leadership that is honest and about having leadership that is going to work for every single person in Brownsville,” Mendez said to the audience. “I’m excited to start … this is a new beginning for the city and I think that everybody is excited and I felt the enthusiasm throughout the campaign.”

Mendez succeeded Tony Martinez who held the seat of mayor for two terms. Martinez, who lost re-election during the first round in May, was awarded a plaque during the ceremony as recognition for his eight years of service.

“It’s been a great pleasure to serve the City of Brownsville. I had a lot of fun, I learned a lot. … With the help of this commission, and with a lot of you, we were able to accomplish many things and for that I am truly grateful,” Martinez said to the audience. “We are a city on the move, we are a city that is going to go forward, and we have great leadership following us.”

With tears of joy, Galonsky thanked everyone who believed in her and helped her from holding signs on the streets under the sun to casting a ballot for her. Galonsky won the runoff election for City Commissioner District 1 with 1,068 votes.

“I must earn your trust and deliver a change that we all see. Over the next four years I promise to listen to all of my constituents, those that voted for me, those that voted against me and those that did not vote at all. I will consider everyone’s interests and needs and work on those issues that the constituents have identified as top priorities,” she said in a bilingual speech to the audience.

Galonsky succeeded the longest-tenured elected official Ricardo Longoria who held the seat for 16 years. During the ceremony, Longoria was awarded a plaque for his achievements throughout his terms and said he will continue serving the community in different ways but that he is happy to go back to a normal life.

“I was elected by my good people of southmost and the people of District 1, but I feel that in the last 16 years I also represented the city as a whole and I was always there answering the phone and willing to help those in need in any part of the city,” Longoria said to the audience. “This is what public service is about.”

Also sworn in at the ceremony was newly elected City Commissioner At-Large A, John Cowen. He thanked the audience for being present at the ceremony and also thanked all the citizens who helped him with his campaign during the last seven months. He especially thanked his wife and family for all the support and encouragement. Cowen won the runoff election with 5,856 people voting for him.

“I’m extremely honored to be here in front of you representing the citizens of Brownsville on this City Commission. … Most of all, I’d like to thank the citizens of Brownsville. I will not let you down,” Cowen said to the audience. “We all believe in a better Brownsville.”

