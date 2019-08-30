New Addition: Incarnate Word Academy to open early childhood center

The Incarnate Word Academy announced Friday that “de Bely,” an early childhood center for 2-year-old babies, will be a new addition to the campus and it’s planned to open its doors in the next few months.

The center, which is named “de Bely,” hopes to receive students who will continue their education at Incarnate Word Academy all the way to middle school.

“Our research says that our students do so much better if they are here with us for more than eight to 10 years,” Incarnate Word Academy President Edward Camarillo said. “We’ve noticed that on their test scores that we take at the end of the year, those test scores are so much higher than if a student only studied for a year or two years. That says a lot. It also says a lot that the academic level of our students here in Incarnate Word is at a premier level.”

The academy is accepting applications for children to be on a wait list until the center opens. Camarillo said officials from the State of Texas will go to the center to review the site and issue a license.

“About three weeks ago we officially sent out our application to the State of Texas to establish ‘de Bely’ and in a few more weeks the state will come down and review the actual site and determine if they can give us an initial license for a few months before they come back to review us again and increase the number of months that we can operate,” he said.

Elizabeth Soto is the director for the early childhood center and at a press conference said she is very excited to start this new chapter. Soto and her family ran a daycare for 12 years.

“I really enjoy being with kids. I love to work with them and I can’t wait to be part of this team,” Soto said. “I just can’t wait, it’s exciting.”

Incarnate Word Academy, established in 1853, is a private Catholic co-educational institution for grades pre-kindergarten to eight conducted by the sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.

For more information about the new initiative, call the academy at (956) 909-4453 or visit the campus at 244 Resaca Blvd.

